Bangabandhu envisioned environment-friendly development in Bangladesh: Saber

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the visionary of environment-friendly development in the country.

"Twenty years before the first Earth Summit held in Rio, Bangabandhu planned to protect the environment in newly independent Bangladesh. He promulgated ordinances to control water pollution. He also enacted laws to conserve wildlife and biodiversity in war-torn Bangladesh. We have to express our gratitude to Bangabandhu by building 'Sonar Bangla', the happy, prosperous and serene environment of his dreams," the minister said.

He was speaking at a discussion organised at the Department of Environment on "The historical leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the development of the country" on the occasion of Independence and National Day 2024 by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

He said Bangabandhu united all people irrespective of religion and background and envisioned a democratic system as an alternative to the regime of Pakistan.

The minister said that even though Bangladesh is politically independent, it must continue the struggle for economic, social and cultural liberation. There can be no division in the interest of the country. For the development of the country, all must work together regardless of party affiliation.

The discussion was held under the chairmanship of Farhina Ahmed, secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Additional Secretary (Administration) Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Environment) Fahmida Khanom, Chairman of Bangladesh Forest Industry Development Corporation Md Nasir Uddin, Managing Director of Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Md Zainal Abedin, Director General of Department of Environment Abdul Hamid and Chief Conservator of Forest Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury were present among others.

A film on the illustrious life and work of the father of the nation was screened on the occasion.