Ask MPs not to influence upazila polls

EC urges Speaker

The Election Commission yesterday wrote to the Parliament Secretariat urging the Speaker to issue special instructions to lawmakers not to take part in campaigns of the upazila elections.

An election commissioner confirmed the development.

The letter said that according to the electoral code of conduct for upazila polls, no MPs or ministers are allowed to join electioneering on behalf of any candidate.

It also urged the Speaker to direct the MPs to abide by the electoral code of conduct.

On May 2, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said the commission decided that the EC secretary would write to the secretary of the Parliament Secretariat.

"The letter will clarify what kind of election we want and urge lawmakers to refrain from exerting influence," he told reporters at his EC office.

"It carries the message that ministers and MPs can have relatives as candidates, but they can't exert any influence," he said.

Asked about what the EC will do if ministers and MPs do not obey the EC's message, Alamgir said, "If the ministers and MPs do not follow the rules, it will be seen that rules have been breached, and action will be taken accordingly."

The EC's move to write to the Speaker came after field-level administration and police officials expressed concern that lawmakers and ministers trying to influence the upazila polls might pose a serious challenge.

They said this at a meeting with the commission on April 25.

Meanwhile, sources in the ruling Awami League said relatives of more than 50 ministers and lawmakers are contesting the polls.

They are still in the race, defying the party's decision that close relatives will have to withdraw their candidatures, the sources added.

This year, upazila polls will be held in four phases from May 8 to June 5.