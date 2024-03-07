Aquatic species dying in Karnaphuli

Dead fish, crabs, and other aquatic creatures appear on the surface of the Karnaphuli, a river that now chokes on a thick layer of dissolved burnt sugar following a fire at a sugar refinery in Chattogram. The photo was taken yesterday. Photo: Rajib Raihan

Different aquatic species in the Karnaphuli River have been dying after burnt raw sugar from S Alam Refined Sugar Industries Limited contaminated the water, following a fire on Monday

Visiting the river near the refinery in Karnaphuli upazila yesterday, this correspondent saw dead fish, crabs, snakes, and other aquatic species floating in the water, contaminated by a thick layer of burnt sugar.

The officials of the refinery claimed the fire burnt around 1,00,000 tonnes of raw sugar.

While the blaze was brought under control at around 11:00pm on that day, it is yet to be doused completely, said fire service officials.

It would be difficult to extinguish the fire unless the raw sugar can be removed from the spot, said Purna Chandra Mutsuddi, assistant director of Fire Service in Chattogram.

Many people were seen collecting fishes from different parts of the river.

"As the burnt sugar, which is toxic, contaminates the river, its dissolved oxygen level decreased, causing the fish and other organisms to die," said Dr Diderul Alam Chowdhury, associate professor of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering Department at Chittagong University.

"If people consume those fishes, they would be at risk of developing liver and intestinal diseases," he added.

Prof Dr Mahmudur Rahman, former director of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), echoed him.

"This will severely damage the river's ecological balance," said Aliur Rahman, general secretary of Movement for Protection of Rivers and Canals of Chattogram.

Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, convener of Protection of Karnaphuli River, urged authorities concerned to take urgent measures.

"Our men are dumping the waste at our place with excavators. We are not letting any polluted water out…We have our own ETP plant," said Mostain Billah Adil, head of estate, S Alam Group.

Contacted, Ferdous Anwar, deputy director of Department of Environment in Chattogram, said they are unaware of the ways to prevent a spill like this.

"However, we will take steps as per the law," he added.