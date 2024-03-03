Amend public gambling act

Top cops urge ministers to curb online gambling

Police high-ups have sought the amendment of The Public Gambling Act 1867, as the existing law has no option to take lawful action against online gambling.

Most gambling in Bangladesh is now on online platforms. However, the existing law only has provision for lawful actions against gambling houses, destruction of gambling materials, and action for using animals or birds in street fights. For this reason, the police high-ups requested upgrade of the laws so that action could be taken against online gambling houses, sources said.

During a meeting with the ministers, secretaries, and additional secretaries of finance, law, and public administration ministers, Mohammad Ali Miah, additional inspector general of police, also the chief of the Criminal Investigation Department placed the demand.

The close-door meeting was held at the Rajarbagh Police Lines auditorium yesterday -- the fifth day of police week 2024.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, Law Minister Anisul Huq, and Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain were present at the meeting. Secretaries and additional secretaries of these ministries were also present.

The police high-ups have placed dozens of demands that include a 30 percent allowance for the police training institutes, modern residence for the Inspector General of Police (IGP), allocating the IGP's existing residence to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner, an increase in the IGP's spending limit on construction and equipment purchases, and making the police chief a technocrat member of the Superior Selection Board that decides which officer gets promoted.

Addressing the meeting, Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun highlighted the rationale of the proposed demands to increase the capacity of police to maintain law and order in the country and ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

After the meeting, ministers assured to take into account the demands made.

In the meeting, DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman sought a modern residence for the police chief, and handed over the existing IGP's residence to the DMP commissioner, according to the meeting source.

The DMP boss also seeks a residence for the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police of Dhaka Range.

Md Asaduzzaman, superintendent of police of Dhaka, demanded interest-free loans for personal vehicles for SPs and above rank officers.