Activists send open letter to political parties

Chittagong Hill Tracks Peace Implementation Movement wrote an open letter yesterday, presenting a four-point demand to political parties, urging them to play a role in implementing the peace accord.

Human rights activist Jakir Hossain and Dhaka University Professor Khairul Islam Chowdhury, both joint coordinators of the CHT Implementation Movement, sent the letter.

"Almost 25 years after signing of CHT Accord, the fundamental components of the agreement remain unimplemented," the letter said.

The letter concluded with the hope that political leaders would exert pressure on the government and concerned parties to implement the CHT Accord to resolve the CHT issue.

To expedite the implementation, they put forth four demands: announce specific programmes in line with the seven-point demands raised by all democratic political parties in support of the CHT Accord Implementation Movement, seriously consider incorporating the seven-point demands of the CHT Peace Accord Implementation Movement into the party's election manifesto for the 2024 national elections, appoint a spokesperson and an organisational secretary responsible for issues related to indigenous peoples within the political parties and their affiliates and provide party nominations to indigenous people at all levels of local government councils, including the national parliament.