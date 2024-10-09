Accolade for business icons

Three individuals, two organisations get 22nd DHL-Star Bangladesh Business Awards

From left, SK Bashir Uddin, managing director of AkijBashir Group; Akberali Africawala, chairman of BSRM; Kihak Sung, chairman and chief executive officer of Youngone Corporation; Salehuddin Ahmed, finance adviser; Kyaw Sein Thay Dolly, managing director of Cloths “R” Us Ltd; Mohammad Ali, MD and CEO of Pubali Bank; and Miarul Haque, managing director of DHL Express Bangladesh, pose for a photo at the 22nd DHL-Star Bangladesh Business Awards ceremony at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden last night. Photo: Star

A garment business tycoon, an owner of a local conglomerate, a celebrated local steel giant, a well-known bank and a woman entrepreneur were felicitated at the 22nd Bangladesh Business Awards (BBA) for their outstanding efforts and landmark achievements in their respective business fields.

The theme of this year's event is "Bangladesh on the rebound".

Finance and Commerce Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed handed the awards to the winners of the 22nd edition of the flagship annual event of DHL Express and The Daily Star held at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.

Kihak Sung, chairperson of the Youngone Corporation, a Korean garment giant operating in Bangladesh for over three decades, was honoured with the lifetime achievement award for his contributions to exports, job creation and industrialisation in Bangladesh.

Sk Bashir Uddin, managing director of AkijBashir Group, was the Business Person of the Year, while Bangladesh's largest steelmaker BSRM was recognised as the Best Enterprise of the Year.

Pubali Bank, one of the oldest private banks in Bangladesh, got the Best Financial Institution of the Year.

Kyaw Sein Thay Dolly, managing director Cloths "R" Us, a garment buying house, got the Outstanding Women in Business of the Year award for her entrepreneurial zeal.

"Be very transparent. Always be in the sunshine. Nothing should be done under the table. That's the best test of business," said Salehuddin Ahmed, the finance adviser, at the event.

"As a country and business community, we have been facing a perfect storm over the past few months. Now, we stand at a pivotal juncture where we must reset our direction for the future. I am confident that we all aspire to lead this country toward prosperity," said Miarul Haque, managing director of DHL Express Bangladesh.

At the event, Kihak Sung, chairperson of Youngone Corporation, delivered a keynote speech.

Businessmen and industrialists have taken the country forward but they have not received their due recognition, said Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star.

People who do business with integrity and ethics, maintain corporate governance, put the country's interest at the heart of their operations and have not made money-making their only motto should be recognised because they would take the country forward in the coming days, he said.