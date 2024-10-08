DHL, Daily Star honour five business luminaries for outstanding achievements

The theme of this year's event is "Bangladesh on the rebound".

DHL and The Daily Star tonight honoured the best performers of the business community with the Bangladesh Business Awards 2023.

The 22nd edition of the annual flagship event of the leading global logistics service provider and the most circulated English daily of Bangladesh is now taking place at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital.

The theme of this year's event is "Bangladesh on the rebound".

A garment business tycoon, the owner of a local conglomerate, a celebrated local steel giant, a well-known bank and an amazing woman entrepreneur were felicitated today for their outstanding efforts and landmark achievements in their respective business fields.

Finance and Commerce Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed handed the awards to the winners.

This year, the BBA was given in five categories: Business Person of the Year, Best Financial Institution of the Year, Best Enterprise of the Year, Outstanding Woman in Business and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Kihak Sung, the chairperson of the Youngone Corporation, a Korean garment giant operating in Bangladesh for over three decades, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to exports, job creation and industrialisation in Bangladesh.

Sung also delivered his keynote speech at the beginning of the event.

Sk Bashir Uddin, managing director of AkijBashir Group, was honoured as the Business Person of the Year 2023.

BSRM, the largest steel maker in the country, was recognised with the Best Enterprise of the Year award.

Pubali Bank PLC, one of the oldest private banks in Bangladesh, received the Best Financial Institution of the Year 2023 award.

Kyaw Sein Thay Dolly, managing director Cloths "R" Us Ltd, a garment buying house, was recognised with the Outstanding Woman in Business award for her entrepreneurial zeal.

DHL and The Daily Star have been honouring the best in the business community since 2000 for their entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and hard work.

Since the inception of the awards, DHL and The Daily Star have recognised business icons and entrepreneurs who have employed millions of people and put the country on track to becoming a trillion-dollar economy.