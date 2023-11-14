7 out of every 100 youths have diabetes

Study stresses early detection

A recent study reveals that over 7.4 out of every 100 young people aged 15 to 35 in Bangladesh have diabetes, with a higher prevalence among females at 7.8 percent compared to males at 6.9 percent.

Centre for Global Health Research, BADAS, and Non-Communicable Disease Control of DGHS conducted the study last year on 2,468 individuals (ages 15-35) from eight divisions: Dhaka, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Chattogram.

"It is alarming that our young population is diagnosed with diabetes. Most of them are not aware of this, and they do not undergo tests," Dr Bishwajit Bhowmik, chief investigator of the study, told The Daily Star.

He said 70 percent of diabetes cases are preventable.

Diabetes is preventable and it is only possible when people are aware of the risk factors. That's why we all -- those who have diabetes and those who do not have -- need to know about the risks in order to prevent and control the disease. — AK Azad Khan President of Bangladesh Diabetes Association

In such circumstances, the country observes World Diabetes Day today with the theme "Diabetes: Know your risk, know your response."

Those who don't walk for more than 30 minutes a day and do not control their obesity are more prone to diabetes, the study observed.

It said 26.5 percent of the young population who participated in the study had obesity problem, and the prevalence of obesity is higher in males compared to young females.

Around 61 percent of the young population does not show symptoms despite having diabetes, it further said.

The study says the young population is diagnosed with diabetes due to their dietary habits.

"Early detection and proper treatment can help control diabetes effectively," Dr Bishwajit said.

Diabetes is becoming increasingly prevalent in Bangladesh. The International Diabetes Federation estimates currently 1.30 crore people are living with diabetes, and it projects the number to be 2.23 crore by 2045. Additionally, 43 percent of people remain undiagnosed, it said.

Bangladesh is currently eighth in the world by the total number of people with diabetes. By 2045, the position is expected to move to seventh, according to IDF.

National Professor AK Azad Khan, president of Bangladesh Diabetes Association, during a press conference yesterday at Birdem Hospital, said diabetes is preventable and it is only possible when people are aware of the risk factors. "That's why we all -- those who have diabetes and those who do not have -- need to know about the risks in order to prevent and control the disease," he said.