30 journos attacked on Oct 28: IFJ

As many as 30 journalists were assaulted while covering BNP activists' clashes with police and supporters of Awami League on October 28, said International Federation of Journalists in a statement.

"The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) condemns the attacks and urges local authorities to investigate all harassment and violence towards Bangladeshi journalists and media workers," it said.

"Among those assaulted during the political rally was Mohammad Ali Mazed, a video journalist with Agence France-Presse (AFP) and a member of the Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media (BJIM) executive committee. Mazed was ambushed and beaten on the head and back by BNP protestors, with his safety gear saving him from severe injuries. His journalistic equipment was broken during the assault," the statement added.