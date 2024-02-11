Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Feb 11, 2024 10:20 AM
Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 12:31 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

2nd phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat

Star Digital Report
Sun Feb 11, 2024 10:20 AM Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 12:31 PM
Photo: Star

Thousands of devotees from 66 countries raised their hands seeking blessings for mankind as the second phase of Biswa Ijtema ended today with Akheri Munajat.

Maulana Saad Kandhalvir's eldest son Maolana Yusuf bin Saad conducted the prayer from 11:17am and 11:43am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Since morning, people were seen entering the venue in groups to participate in the 57th Ijtema.

Photo: Star

Like the first phase, the railway authorities arranged special trains on various routes, including Cumilla, Akhaura and Mymensingh.

All trains halted at Tongi station for five minutes before and after the final prayer.

The first phase of Ijtema was held from February 1 to 4.

Related topic:
Bishwa Ijtemaakheri munajat
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ijtema ends with prayer for peace

First phase of Ijtema ends with ‘Akheri Munajat’

First phase of Ijtema ends with ‘Akheri Munajat’

1w ago

First phase of Bishwa Ijtema on Jan 10-12

2nd phase of Biswa Ijtema underway

Tongi abuzz with Muslim devotees

ইমরান খান
|আন্তর্জাতিক

এককভাবে বেশি আসনে বিজয়ী হয়েও কারাগারেই থাকবেন ইমরান?

দেশটির গণমাধ্যম সূত্রে এখন পর্যন্ত যে ফলাফল পাওয়া গেছে তাতে কোনো দলই একক সংখ্যাগরিষ্ঠতা পায়নি। জোট গঠনের পথে হাঁটতে হচ্ছে সবাইকেই।

৫৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কেন চালু হচ্ছে না বুড়িমারী এক্সপ্রেস

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X