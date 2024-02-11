2nd phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat

Thousands of devotees from 66 countries raised their hands seeking blessings for mankind as the second phase of Biswa Ijtema ended today with Akheri Munajat.

Maulana Saad Kandhalvir's eldest son Maolana Yusuf bin Saad conducted the prayer from 11:17am and 11:43am.

Since morning, people were seen entering the venue in groups to participate in the 57th Ijtema.

Photo: Star

Like the first phase, the railway authorities arranged special trains on various routes, including Cumilla, Akhaura and Mymensingh.

All trains halted at Tongi station for five minutes before and after the final prayer.

The first phase of Ijtema was held from February 1 to 4.