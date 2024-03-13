209 brick kilns shut down so far: Saber

A total of 209 brick kilns have been shut down till March 10, said Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury yesterday.

He made the remark at a meeting held at the secretariat to review the progress of the 100-day priority action plan programme of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Presiding over the meeting, the minister said legal action has been taken against 458 illegal brick kilns to date as part of the implementation of the ministry's special action plan.

The campaign against illegal brick kilns will continue through drives to control air pollution in the capital, said Saber, adding that due to the use of technology, ministry officials cannot choose brick kilns as per their choice.

The minister directed the officials to announce the revised road map to ensure the use of 100 percent blocks in government constructions and take necessary measures in this regard, alongside implementing the priority programmes timely to fulfil the ministry's commitment to people.