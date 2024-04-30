2 die with heat stroke symptoms in Munshiganj

Two elderly people died with symptoms of heat stroke in Munshiganj this morning, a medical official said.

The deceased are Omar Ali, 65, and Abdul Baten Majhi, 60, both from Munshiganj Sadar upazila.

Abu Hena Mohammad Jamal, superintendent of Munshiganj General Hospital, confirmed the information to our local correspondent.

He said, "Omar Ali fell sick while he was working in the field around 10:45am and Abdul Baten fell sick while he was in the market around 11:30am. They were taken to hospital but declared brought dead. The people who brought them to the hospital said they fainted while working -- which is a symptom of heat stroke.

"Besides, four other people fell ill and were brought to the hospital with signs of heat stroke. Three are being treated and the other one was sent back home after treatment," he added.