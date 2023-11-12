152 BGB platoons deployed countrywide, 27 in Dhaka

A total of 152 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to help law enforcers maintain law and order on the first day of the two-day blockade called by the BNP and like-minded parties.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development this morning.

Among the deployment, 27 platoons were deployed in Dhaka and adjoining areas.

Five buses were torched in the capital last night, hours before the fresh two-day blockade across the country began from 6:00am today.

The opposition parties, who enforced nine days of blockade in the last two weeks, called the blockade of road, rail and waterways demanding resignation of the government and general election under a non-party administration.