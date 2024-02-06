113 Myanmar BGP members have taken refuge in Bangladesh so far: BGB

One hundred and thirteen members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) have crossed the border at Tumbru and taken shelter in Bangladesh, said Border Guard Bangladesh today.

They have been disarmed and kept at a safe place in Naikhhongchhari upazila of Bandarban, said BGB's Public Relations Officer Md Shariful Islam.

As heavy fighting continued in Myanmar between the junta forces and rebel group Arakan Army, a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man were killed yesterdag when a mortar shell fired from Myanmar exploded in Bandarban's Ghumdhum union yesterday.

Several thousand Bangladeshis in the border areas feel insecure as bullets and mortar shells fired from Myanmar landed in Bangladesh over the last two days.