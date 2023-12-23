Violence, electioneering go hand in hand in Ctg

First 5 days marred by clashes between AL, independent candidates

Violence marred the first five days of election campaigns across different constituencies in Chattogram.

In most constituencies, the main rivals of Awami League candidates are their party colleagues, who are running as independents, and consequently, violence centring on electioneering in those constituencies took place when activists of AL and independent candidates locked horns.

Yesterday afternoon, an activist of Gias Uddin, an independent from Chattogram-1 (Mirsarai) and executive member of Chattogram north district unit AL, was attacked while campaigning at Khaiyachhara union.

Although the candidates vowed for peaceful and festive polls, the situation is becoming concerning with time. — Tapos Nandi A voter of Chattogram-12

Gias alleged that activists of Mahbub Rahman Ruhel, AL candidate for the constituency, attacked his activists without provocation.

"One of my activists named Apu sustained a head injury, as they (Ruhel activists) attacked my activists with sticks and sharp weapons," he said.

On Thursday, three including a UP chairman were injured in a clash between activists of AL and independent candidates in Chattogram-15 (Satkania –Lohagara) constituency.

AL candidate Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadvi's activists locked into a clash with independent MA Motaleb's activists in Charati union under Satkania upazila when both groups were campaigning in the same area, said Milton Biswas, UNO of Satkania.

Ruhullah Chowdhury, chairman of the Charati union parishad, was injured alongside two others and were admitted to hospital, he said.

Meanwhile, incumbent lawmaker and independent candidate from Chattogram-12 constituency Shamsul Haque Chowdhury on Thursday alleged in a press conference that his activists were attacked by activists of AL candidate Motaherul Islam Chowdhury during electioneering at Patiya upazila's Kashiaish union on Wednesday.

Motaherul's activists also vandalised six vehicles, alleged Shamsul.

Motaherul, however, denied the allegation and told The Daily Star that Shamsul "staged a drama".

Meanwhile, voters were worried amid such circumstances.

"Although the candidates vowed for peaceful and festive polls, the situation is becoming concerning with time," said Tapos Nandi, a voter of Chattogram-12 constituency.

Contacted, Chattogram's deputy commissioner and returning officer for 10 constituencies, Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman, said law enforcement agencies are taking action against those involved in violence.

"I would like to send a clear message to candidates that no one will be spared for tarnishing the peaceful polls atmosphere and violating the electoral code of conduct."

"I will sit with all 74 candidates under my jurisdiction at Chattogram Circuit House on Saturday and warn them once again," he added.