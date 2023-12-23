Rangpur-3: GM Quader starts polls campaign

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader today started electioneering offering prayers at the shrine of saint Maulana Keramat Ali Zainpuri in Rangpur.

Earlier, Quader along with other party leaders and activists went to Palli Nibash in Rangpur and offered prayers at the grave of his elder brother HM Ershad, the founder chairman of the party.

He also offered prayers at the grave of his parents in the Munshipara area.

GM Quader is contesting the January 7 national election from Rangpur-3 (Sadar).

The campaign for the 12th parliamentary election started on December 18 following the distribution of electoral symbols among the contestants.

According to the party insiders, GM Quader went to Rangpur from Dhaka by road yesterday.

After offering prayers today, he held a meeting with the party leaders at the Rangpur JP office on Central Road.

As part of his campaign, Quader is expected to go to the Paglapeer area of Rangpur Sadar upazila around 3.00pm.

Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa, the mayor of Rangpur City Corporation and also presidium member of JP, Member Secretary of Rangpur district JP Abdur Razzak were present among other leaders.

Six candidates -- GM Quader from JP, independent candidate Anwara Islam Rani, Shahidul Islam of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad), Abdur Rahman Rezu of Bangladesh Supreme Party, Ekramul Haque of Bangladesh Congress and Shafiul Alam of Bangladesh People Party – are contesting the polls from Rangpur-3.

After the death of former JP chairman HM Ershad, his son Saad Ershad became a lawmaker from the Rangpur-3 constituency through a by-election held in October 2018.