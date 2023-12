Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader today withdrew his nomination from the Dhaka-17 constituency.

MA Razzak Khan, the office secretary of the Jatiya Party, submitted the withdrawal letter to Returning Officer, Sabirul Islam.

Razzak told The Daily Star that Quader withdrew the candidacy as per party decision.

Quader is also the Jatiya Party nominee from Rangpur-3.

Today is the last date of withdrawal of candidacy for the January 7 national election.