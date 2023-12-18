Frustrated, but still in AL fold

The ruling party leaves 6 seats for 14-party allies, pulls out 25 candidates to allow JP easy win

Despite a series of hectic meetings, repeated assurances, intense negotiations and nail-biting calculations, the ruling Awami League seems to have failed to satisfy its allies and electoral partners and, in some cases, even its own ranks.

To keep the allies happy, the ruling party decided to share six seats with the partners of the 14-party alliance. It also withdrew 25 of its own nominees from the race, aiming to allow main opposition Jatiya Party an easy win there.

But all its efforts apparently went in vain, as both alliance partners and electoral partners vented frustration.

Apart from the allies and partners, a number of ruling party candidates are also unhappy over the party decision to keep the party independent candidates in the race, given many sitting MPs are contesting as independents.

The six AL candidates whose candidature had to be withdrawn as part of the seat-searing deal with 14-party allies are disappointed too. They think their much-coveted candidacy has been "snatched" from them at the last minute.

With the six, the AL has now dropped 77 sitting MPs from the January 7 election race. Seventy-one were dropped when the party declared its nominees for 298 constituencies.

The six constituencies are -- Kurigram-1, Gaibandha- 2, Patuakhali-1, Dhaka-18, Brahmanbaria-2 and Chhatogram-8.

Apart from the Jatiya Party and three of its 14-party partners -- Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and Jatiya Party (Manju) -- the AL did not share any seats with its electoral partners and alliance partners, much to their frustration.

Even the parties with whom the ruling camp had an "understanding" over seat-sharing are dismayed as their demand was not met.

Jatiya Party, which agreed to join the polls at the eleventh hour after a lot of dramas, is upset with AL giving up fewer seats and not agreeing to pull out its independent candidates from those seats.

JP demanded that AL withdraw its candidates from 29 seats.

Partners of the 14-party also repeatedly requested the ruling party to withdraw its independents from the seats to be shared with them, as allies and electoral partners sought a guarantee of victory from the AL. The ruling party did not agree, frustrating the partners.

"We are extremely unhappy over Awami League's decision on seat-sharing. The party didn't keep its word," Workers Party Politburo Member Anisur Rahman Mollik to the Daily Star yesterday.

Workers Party, a key partner of the AL-led 14-party alliance, yesterday got two seats from the AL. although the AL promised three.

"Awami League dropped one of our sitting MPs from its list on its own, without even talking to us," Anisur said.

The two seats it got are -- Barishal-2 for party chief Rashed Khn Menon and Rajshahi -2 for party General Secretary Fazley Hossain Badsha. Workers party's sitting MP Mostofa Lutfullah for Satkhira-1 has been dropped, contrary to previous announcement.

AL initially decided to share Barishal-3 for Menon, sitting MP for Dhaka-8. But later, he was offered Barishal -2 – essentially a result of negotiation with Jatiya Party.

AL shared three seats with JSD leaving party General Secretary Shirin Akter, sitting MP from feni-1. JSD demanded six seats.

Besides, JSD President Hasanul Haq Inu repeatedly demanded withdrawal of AL independent candidates along with AL-sponsored candidates, but the AL did not pay any heed.

An aggrieved Inu on Friday slammed the ruling party for neglecting its allies in "good times".

"It is suicidal to forge an alliance during crisis and neglect them later out of the complacency of getting out of danger. Among the pro-liberation forces, the giants should avoid arrogance, and the miniatures inferiority," he told a discussion.

AL had also assured Tarikat Federation of sharing a seat for its Chairman Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari, sitting MP from Chattogram-2. The ruling party did not honour its pledge, making Tarikat unhappy.

AL did not even hold any discussion with its electoral partners Bikalpodhara Bangladesh and Zaker Party. In the 2018 election, Bikalpodhara got three seats and won in two.

Zaker Party, which fielded candidates in 218 constituencies, withdrew from over 210.

Besides the allies and partners, AL's own candidates are aggrieved in many areas as they will face a tough challenge from their party colleagues.

Of the 71 sitting MPs who did not make it to the nomination list, at least 27 are running as independents. Besides, around 300 AL independents are pitted against their party nominees in 231 constituencies.

Though most of the AL nominees will face contest by AL independent, none are contesting in the 32 constituencies where many Awami League heavyweights are running for offices.

With yesterday's decision, AL candidates will run from 263 seats.

Five AL nominated candidates -- Abdus Salam from Mymensingh-9, Nasirul Islam Khan from Kishoreganj-3, Shamim Haque from Faridpur-3, Enamul Haque Babul from Jashore-4 and Shammi Ahmed from Barishal-4 -- lost candidacy on different grounds.