Four-way contest for Chattogram-2

AL, independent, two party chiefs in the mix

Chattogram-2 (Fatikchhari) constituency will witness a four-way contest in the upcoming elections. The Awami League candidate Khadizatul Anwar Sony, a lawmaker from a reserved women's seat and daughter of former lawmaker Rafiqul Anwar, is set to face off against the incumbent AL-backed parliamentarian, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation Chairman Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary, who, having won consecutively in 2014 and 2018, is now contesting as an independent after being denied the party's nomination.

Adding to the intrigue, Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizvandary, chairman of the recently registered Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), has also thrown his hat into the ring. Despite speculations of AL withdrawing its candidate to accommodate BSP, the ruling party has opted to field its own contender.

Further amplifying the competition is Hossain Abu Tayab, an independent candidate and former leader of BCL, vying for the seat with a significant political background.

Voters are gearing up for a robust battle among these candidates, setting the stage for an electoral showdown in the region.

Contacted, Nazibul said he was confident about winning.

"I won in this constituency four times in 1991, 1996, 2014 and 2018. I can feel the pulse of the voters," he said.

"I have turned Fatikchhari from a locality of terrorism to one of peace, and so voters will cast their vote for me," Nazibul added.

A former chairman of Suabil union parishad of the upazila, however, opined that AL candidate Sony and independent candidate Abu Tayab will mainly emerge as the top contenders from the seat.

Contacted, Tayab said he would surely win if the election is held in a free and fair manner.

"I have been in politics since my student life and was with the locals in their weal and woe. Voters will cast their votes for me," he said.

Contacted, BSP chairman Saifuddin claimed they did not have any ties with the ruling party.

"We are contesting from our party with our symbol. People want a change and so they would cast vote not for the symbol but for the candidate," he said.

AL candidate Khadizadul could not be reached for comments.