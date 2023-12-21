Boalkhali-Chandgaon: Ctg-8 to get fourth lawmaker in 5 years

The Chattogram-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon) constituency will get its fourth lawmaker in five years in the upcoming national polls.

When Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal executive president Mayeen Uddin Khan Badal was nominated as Awami League-led 14-party alliance candidate from Chattogram-8 in 2008, local AL men were not pleased, but accepted the party decision.

Badal went on to become a three-time lawmaker from the constituency till 2018.

However, the situation changed after Badal's demise on November 7, 2019.

Chattogram South district unit President Moslem Uddin Ahmed was elected following by-polls held on January 12, 2020. After three years, Moslem passed away from cancer on February 6, 2023. Then AL's Chattogram city unit Organising Secretary Noman Al Mahmud got elected from by-polls on April 27, 2023.

Noman secured the AL's nomination for this constituency for the upcoming national polls. Yet, on the last day of candidacy withdrawal, AL opted to sacrifice the seat for a Jatiya Party candidate following negotiations, thwarting Noman's chance for a second term as a lawmaker.

JP nominated its Central Vice Chairman Solaiman Alam Seth for Chattogram-8.

IT'S SOLAIMAN VS SALAM

The voting battle in the seat will be held mainly between Solaiman and Abdus Salam, an independent candidate who failed to secure AL's nomination.

Nine other candidates from eight other parties are also contesting in this constituency.

Salam was a former chairman of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) and treasurer of Chattogram city unit AL.

According to sources, none of the 10 candidates have ever been elected lawmaker before. So, no matter who the voters elect, the constituency will have a new lawmaker.

Nurul Amin Chowdhury, president of Boalkhali upazila unit AL, said, "We were deprived of a lawmaker from the party in this seat for a long time until Moslem Uddin and after him Noman Mahmud were elected lawmakers. This time again the party's candidate has been withdrawn in support of the candidate from another party."

"Although it is unexpected, we accept the decision as it came from the party chief," he said.

According to sources, JP's organisational strength is not very strong in this constituency. If local AL leaders and activists do not work for the JP candidate it will be tough for Solaiman to secure victory.

Jahurul Islam, general secretary of Chattogram south district unit Juba League, said if a seat gets different lawmakers frequently, it disrupts development.

"The party has not yet given us any instruction to work for the victory of the candidate from another party," he added.

Contacted, Solaiman said, "I feel honoured that the prime minister has withdrawn the AL candidate for my sake. I think their leaders and activists will work in my support."

Salam could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts.