AL grassroots ‘siding’ with independents

At least four Awami League candidates in Rajshahi contesting the upcoming national polls with the "boat" symbol are facing hurdles to win the support of the party's grassroots.

Many local AL activists are rallying behind independent candidates within the party's ranks, putting the ruling party candidates in an uncomfortable position.

The pattern has been visible since campaigning began.

"I have doubts about having support of local Awami League leaders and activists," said Fazle Hossain Badsha, Workers' Party general secretary who is contesting with the "boat" symbol from Rajshahi-2.

City AL vice president Shafiqur Rahman Badsha, who is contesting as an independent candidate from the same constituency, almost lost his candidacy first by the order of the returning officer, then the Election Commission and finally the High Court.

But he managed to find his way back into the race after the Supreme Court declared his candidacy legitimate.

"Local [AL] leaders won't side with us this time, rather they are supporting Shafiqur Rahman," said a Workers' Party leader.

Even more surprising is the fact that a section of local AL including Bagha UP chairman Layeb Uddin Lavlu and Bagha municipality mayor Akkas Ali is supporting independent candidate Rahenul Haque against state minister for foreign affairs Mohammad Shahriar Alam at Rajshahi-6.

Rahenul, a former AL lawmaker, is trying to generate support in his favour by asking voters to choose "an MP who is from their own locality".

In Rajshahi-1, AL nominee and incumbent MP Omor Faruk Chowdhury is facing a strong opposition from the party's independent candidate Golam Rabbani.

Actress Sharmin Akter Nipa Mahiya alias Mahiya Mahi, who is also contesting from the seat independently, is yet to generate support from party leaders, but has already created a sensation among new voters.

VIOLENCE IN RAJSHAHI-4

In Rajshahi-4, the situation has reached a boiling point as grassroots leaders and activists within the AL find themselves split, leading to pre-election violence. The majority have rallied behind outgoing AL lawmaker Enamul Haque, who, having failed to secure the party's nomination, is now contesting independently.

Last Sunday, supporters of AL candidate Abul Kalam Azad clashed with supporters of Enamul, resulting in seven injuries.

To curb further violence, law enforcement has heightened security measures in the constituency.

"Garnering local AL leaders support will be a challenge for the AL candidate as he is facing a heavyweight candidate," said a local AL leader.

SMOOTH SAILING FOR TWO

In Rajshahi-3 and Rajshahi-5 constituencies, AL candidates Md Asaduzzaman Asad and Kazi Abdul Wadud Dara are unlikely to face any challenge within the party, as independent candidates Ayeen Uddin and Mansur Rahman withdrew their candidacy.

A total of 40 candidates are participating from the six constituencies of Rajshahi.