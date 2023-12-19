AL election manifesto on Dec 27

Says Quader

Awami League will announce its election manifesto on December 27.

"Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will announce the election manifesto," said the party General Secretary Obaidul Quader at a press briefing at the party president's political office in Dhanmondi yesterday.

Quader urged the party activists to abide by the code of conduct and maintain a peaceful environment ahead of the election. He also said the first public rally of AL to kick off the electioneering will be held in Sylhet on December 20.