4 BNP leaders arrested while distributing anti-polls leaflets

Four BNP leaders were arrested yesterday while distributing anti-election leaflets in Laxmipur's Ramganj.

They were arrested from Kalabagan area of Ramganj municipality around 5:00pm, said Ramganj Police Station OC Mohammad Solaiman.

The arrestees are accused in explosive and political violence cases, he added.

The arrested are Advocate Tofazzal Hossain Bachchu, member secretary of Laxmipur Municipal BNP, Ashraf Hossain Patwari, joint convener of Laxmipur Municipal BNP, Zahir Raihan Babu, convener of upazila Chatra Dal, and Chatra Dal leader Md Mamun.

Advocate Hachibur Rahman, acting convener of Laxmipur District BNP, said police arrested the four despite the anti-election leaflet distribution program was peaceful.

He said the arrests were made on political reasons, adding that this kind of arrests are going on across the country.

They are not even named in the cases the police mentioned, he claimed.

Ramganj police station OC Sohammad Solaiman said, "There were political cases against the arrested. They have been arrested in those case. They will be handed over to the Lakshipur Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Friday (today) morning."