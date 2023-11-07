'US engaging with govt, opposition, other stakeholders before polls'

Says State Department spokesperson

The US is engaging with the Bangladesh government, opposition parties, civil society, and other stakeholders and urging them to work together ahead of the national elections in January, said State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel.

During a press briefing in Washington last night, Patel also said the US takes any incidents of violence incredibly seriously, and that it continues to closely monitor the electoral environment in Bangladesh leading up to this January's election.

The comment comes as the opposition BNP is enforcing a series of countrywide blockades, with a break today, and when political violence has taken a turn for the worse ahead of the national elections in January. The US, UK, UN and some other countries have already condemned the violence and urged for calm and dialogue.

In response to another question, Patel reiterated that the US does not support any political party in Bangladesh, or favour any one political party over the other.

"Right now, our focus continues to be closely monitoring the electoral environment in Bangladesh leading up to January's election, engaging appropriately with the government, with opposition leaders, with civil society and other stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of the Bangladeshi people."

Patel was disturbed by the question about the so-called adviser of President Biden in Dhaka where he spoke at the BNP office on October 28. Later, the US embassy said the individual Mian Jahidul Islam Arefy did not represent the US government.

He said he hasn't seen any such report.

"And I'm going to be honest – I really have no idea what you're talking about. So let me just say this – please don't interrupt me.

"We have an incredibly talented team at our embassy in Dhaka, led by an experienced ambassador who is well-versed not just working in Bangladesh, but also the broader region largely. And as I have said, we are closely monitoring their electoral environment in Bangladesh, leading up to January's election."