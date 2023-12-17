Tough battle ahead for AL candidates in Ctg

3 independents get back candidacy

With three independent candidates winning back their candidacy following appeals to the Election Commission, Awami League candidates are likely to face tough competition in three Chattogram constituencies in the upcoming polls.

AL leaders Gias Uddin, MA Motaleb, and Abdus Salam filed nomination papers as independent candidates from Chattogram-1, Chattogram-15, and Chatttogram-8 respectively, and their nominations were cancelled for finding fault in one percent of voters' signatures.

Gias is a former chairman of Mirsarai UP and executive member of Chattogram north district unit AL, while Motaleb is the president of Satkania unit AL and a former upazila chairman. Salam is the treasurer of Chattogram city unit AL and a former CDA chairman.

In Chattogram-1, AL candidate is Mahbub Rahman Ruhel, son of AL presidium member Mosharraf Hossain.

According to sources, Ruhel is new to politics but his family has a strong vote bank due to his father being a seven-term lawmaker from this constituency.

In contrast, Gias is a tested AL leader. Sources said a good number of local AL leaders and activists will work for Gias.

Niaz Morshed Elite, a member of Juba League central committee, said being a pro-people leader, Gias has popularity among voters. He has a good chance to win if the polls are fair, as his rival AL candidate is a new face in politics.

Jahangir Kabir, president of Mirsarai upazila unit AL, said AL leaders and activists are united for Ruhel's victory. The vote bank for "boat" will be with Ruhel.

In Chattogram-15, AL has nominated Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadvi, the incumbent lawmaker from the constituency.

Contacted, Humayun Kabir Russell, former general secretary of Lohagara upazila unit AL, said both Nadvi and independent candidate Motaleb are popular among the voters.

With Motaleb being the upazila AL president and Nadvi being a two-term lawmaker, a tough battle is waiting for them, he said.

In Chattogram-8, Salam is up against AL's Noman Al Mahmud, organising secretary of Chattogram city unit AL.

As the former CDA chairman, Salam implemented different development projects, including several flyovers in the city. He is also known for different social and development works in Chandgaon and other areas, said party sources.

On the other hand, Noman won the by-polls in this constituency as an AL candidate in April. With both having long careers with AL, voters in this constituency are expecting a strong battle in the polls, they added.