Sreepur upazila polls chairman candidate fined Tk 40,000

A mobile court yesterday imposed a Tk 40,000 fine on Jamil Hasan Durjoy, a chairman candidate for Sreepur upazila parishad polls and Gazipur district Awami League joint general secretary, for violating electoral code of conduct.

Gazipur Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) and Election Returning Officer Mamunul Karim said Durjoy organised a public meeting at Sabah Garden Resort yesterday afternoon, violating Section 5 of Upazila Parishad (Conduct of Election) Rules 2016.

The candidate was fined Tk 40,000 over the violation, the returning officer said.

Party leaders, workers and probable election officials attended the meeting, he said.

Durjoy is the son of late Rahmat Ali, former state minister and former advisor of Central Awami League.