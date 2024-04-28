Elections
Star Digital Report
Sun Apr 28, 2024 11:03 AM
Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 11:08 AM

Most Viewed

Elections

Sreepur upazila polls chairman candidate fined Tk 40,000

Star Digital Report
Sun Apr 28, 2024 11:03 AM Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 11:08 AM
Jamil Hasan Durjoy

A mobile court yesterday imposed a Tk 40,000 fine on Jamil Hasan Durjoy, a chairman candidate for Sreepur upazila parishad polls and Gazipur district Awami League joint general secretary, for violating electoral code of conduct.

Gazipur Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) and Election Returning Officer Mamunul Karim said Durjoy organised a public meeting at Sabah Garden Resort yesterday afternoon, violating Section 5 of Upazila Parishad (Conduct of Election) Rules 2016.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The candidate was fined Tk 40,000 over the violation, the returning officer said.

Party leaders, workers and probable election officials attended the meeting, he said.

Durjoy is the son of late Rahmat Ali, former state minister and former advisor of Central Awami League.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

তাপদাহ সহ্য করতে পারছে না সড়কের নিম্নমানের বিটুমিন

গবেষণার ভিত্তিতে দ্রুত ব্যবস্থা নেওয়ার পরামর্শ বিশেষজ্ঞদের

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

একজন স্বপ্ন বিপ্লবীর জীবনের গল্প

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X