Panchagarh-1: AL men demand cancellation of Mukta's nomination

Soon after the announcement of Awami League nomination to Naimuzzaman Mukta for Panchagarh-1 constituency, local party men protested his nomination blocking roads in the district.

The demonstrators put barricades on Dhaka-Panchagarh highway, and the Atwary-Panchagarh and Atwary-Boda local roads demanding cancellation of Mukta's nomination as AL candidate for contesting the 12th parliamentary elections, our Thakurgaon correspondent reports.

The supporters of different AL nomination seekers including the ruling party's incumbent lawmaker Mazharul Haque Prodhan, Panchagarh district unit General Secretary Anwar Sadat Samrat and Atwary upazila unit President Touhidul Islam staged the demonstration.

AL's Panchagarh unit Office Secretary Akhtaruzzaman said the party leaders and activists did not accept Mukta's nomination as he entered the party for a few years and was not in contact with the party men.

Abdul Quddus Pramanik, president of Sadar uapzila unit of Krishak League, said the ruling party should reconsider its decision and should provide nomination to the dedicated ones who contributed to it for long.

The other activists echoed the same.