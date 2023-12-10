National polls: EC orders withdrawal of two police commissioners

The Election Commission (EC) has ordered to withdraw commissioners of two metropolitan units of police, one deputy commissioner, and five superintendents of police.

Besides, it has issued order to transfer officers-in-charge (OCs) of three police stations outside the districts of their present workplace.

The EC issued a notice in this regard today.

The EC has taken the withdrawal and transfer decisions for the officials in a bid to hold the 12th parliamentary election in a fair and neutral manner.

According to the EC notice, the withdrawal decision was taken for the commissioners of Barishal and Sylhet metropolitan police, the deputy commissioner of Brahmanbaria, and superintendents of police in Habiganj, Pirojpur, Noakhali, Satkhira and Meherpur.

At the same time, the EC has issued letters to the senior secretaries of public security division of the home ministry and public administration ministry to send their recommendations to the EC for the posting of experienced and compatible officials in place of the withdrawn ones.

The EC has also ordered the transfer of OCs of Manikganj Sadar Police Station, Singair Police Station of Manikganj, and Sreepur Police Station of Gazipur to posts outside the districts.

In this regard, the EC issued letter to the senior secretary of public security division to send recommendation for posting new officials at the three police stations.