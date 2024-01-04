Election campaign ends tomorrow morning

Election campaigning for the 12th general election is going to end at 8:00am tomorrow.

The campaigning began with the allocation of electoral symbols on December 18.

After 8:00 am tomorrow, the commission will not allow any rallies, gatherings, processions, or any type of campaigning.

Polling in 299 constituencies will take place from 8am-4pm on January 7. The EC earlier cancelled voting in Naogaon-2 following the death of a candidate.

Ban on vehicular movement

The government has imposed a 24-hour ban on the plying of taxicabs, pickup vans, microbuses, and trucks starting from Saturday midnight as preparation for the parliamentary elections on Sunday while a 72-hour ban on motorcycle movement has also been imposed from midnight tomorrow till Monday midnight.

These restrictions will be relaxed for law enforcement agencies, armed forces, administration personnel, and observers on permission, vehicles on emergency services, drug, medical equipment and things used for similar works and all types of vehicles carrying newspapers, long-route vehicles, contesting candidates, and their agents.

The restrictions will also be relaxed for journalists, observers, election-related officers and employees, national highways, key inter-district routes, and linking roads for key highways.

Deployment of the Armed forces

Armed forces have already been deployed across the country ahead of the national election slated for January 7.

Armed forces will remain deployed till January 10 to ensure peace and order before, during, and after the election day, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release on Tuesday.

The army in coordination with the BGB and Coast Guard will perform duty in 47 bordering upazilas and four coastal upazilas respectively.