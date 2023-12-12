JP unrelenting in its demand for free ride

Urges AL to pave way for its candidates’ win in 30-35 seats

Jatiya Party is pressing the Awami League to withdraw its nominated and "independent" candidates from over 30 constituencies so that the JP contenders do not have to face tough battles.

The main opposition in parliament made the demand during a meeting with an AL delegation on Saturday.

AL leaders Jahangir Kabir Nanok, Mahbubul Alam Hanif, and Mirza Azam, and JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu and Senior Co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud were present at the meeting.

After the meeting, the JP delegation held a meeting with the party's co-chairmen and informed them about the development on the seat-sharing issue with the AL.

"In the meeting, we have told the Awami League that the party will have to ensure that no AL candidates will contest at least 30 to 35 seats in the January 7 national election," said a JP co-chairman yesterday.

"Besides, we also demanded any independent candidates of Awami League don't run there," he said, wishing anonymity.

In the meeting, AL delegates agreed with the JP's demand for withdrawing AL nominees, said another JP co-chairman, seeking anonymity.

JP leaders think it would be difficult to win polls against AL independents.

But the AL leaders didn't say anything about the JP demand for taking steps to withdraw the independents' nominations.

They said if the independents are forced to withdraw their nominations, then it would be criticised at home and abroad as the election would be considered as "compromising election."

They also argued that AL independents are necessary to ensure presence of more voters in the election, the co-chairman added.

Apart from that, if the independent candidates withdraw their nominations, the election will lose its festive mood. Voter turnout may also decline.

AL leaders said they will discuss the seat-sharing issue with Prime Minister and party president Sheikh Hasina and will inform the JP of the final decision.

A JP senior leader said the seat-sharing issue is likely to be settled today as AL and JP delegations are set to meet to finalisethe matter.

JP insiders said the seat-sharing issue with AL is at the final stage as the ruling party assured that JP will be given a "respectable" number of seats.

Earlier in a meeting with the AL on December 6, JP placed the demand that the AL will withdraw its 70 nominees where JP candidates will contest.

JP even hinted that it will quit the polls race at the last moment if its "minimum" demand is not met.

The party gave candidates in 287 seats.