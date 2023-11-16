Find way to end political deadlock

CEC calls upon all parties

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday urged all political parties to find a solution to end the political impasse.

"On behalf of the Election Commission, I humbly request all political parties to find a solution to avoid conflict and violence," he said while announcing the schedule for the next general election.

He also urged all the candidates, who will contest the upcoming election, to field a required number of honest, courageous, and skilled polling agents to protect their rights.

The CEC made the call when the BNP and several like-minded parties are enforcing the blockade demanding that the next polls will be held under a non-partisan election-time government.

Apart from different opposition parties, there is a call from international communities for holding talks among the political parties to end the political crisis.

CEC Habibul said for a free, fair, inclusive, and festive election, there is a need for a conducive political environment.

However, for a long time, differences have been noticed among the political leadership regarding the polls, particularly on the issue of the institutional system of elections, he said.

There may be ideological differences in multi-party politics, he said, adding, "But if differences cause conflict and violence, it can create instability, which will have a negative impact on the election process."

So, consensus and solutions are needed," he said, adding, "On behalf of the Election Commission I humbly request all political parties to find a solution to avoid conflict and violence."

He requested the people to come to the polling stations with confidence in a festive manner and exercise their voting rights freely, overcoming all concerns, anxieties, and discomforts.

"The Election Commission will welcome the spontaneous participation and competition of all parties in the election," he added.

He said reaching a consensus and finding a solution is not impossible through dialogue.

Tolerance, mutual trust, and compassion are essential determinants for sustainable and stable democracy, he added.

He, however, said they have invited all registered political parties several times but they have rejected the call. He did not mention the names of any political parties.

Talking about the candidates, he said effective competition is an essential element of an election.