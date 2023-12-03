EC affidavit: Former education minister Nahid’s income triples

Former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid's income tripled compared to 2018 and his property also increased, according to the affidavit he submitted to the Election Commission.

Nahid is contesting the upcoming national election from the Sylhet-6 constituency.

In 2008, Nahid's annual income was Tk 3.69 from agriculture, fisheries, stock market, and honorarium as a writer while his dependent's income was Tk 2.04 lakh.

In 2014, his income increased to Tk 17.72 lakh while he earned Tk 50,000 from agriculture and the rest from his professional as a parliamentarian.

In 2018, his annual income was Tk 16.30 including professional, agriculture, and stock income. In both years, he did not show any income from his dependents.

According to the fresh affidavit filed for upcoming national elections, Nahid's annual income tripled to Tk 50.30 lakh, including Tk 6.6 lakh as honorarium, Tk 30 lakh from stocks, and the rest from agriculture, house rental, and other sectors.

He did not show any income of his dependents.

Nurul Islam Nahid's movable property valuation in the 2008 affidavit was Tk 21.57 lakh, of which Tk 12.44 lakh was in savings. At that time, his wife's property was valued Tk 6.19 lakh and his dependent's Tk 3.72 lakh.

In 2014, his movable property increased to Tk 98.30 lakh, and his wife's property was valued at Tk 50.17 lakh. Most of the properties are in the form of savings. He did not show any property named after dependents.

In 2018, his movable property value increased to Tk 1.58 crore while another Tk 53.60 lakh in his wife's name and Tk 20 lakh of dependents.

Nahid's movable property is Tk 2.08 crore, of which Tk 1.45 crore in the banks and the remaining is the value of vehicle and others.

But this time he did not show any movable property named after his wife.

The former education minister's immovable property in 2008 was three katha non-agriculture land worth Tk 5 lakh, one-sixth part ownership of a five katha land, and a two-acre house.

In 2014, his non-agriculture land was Tk 20 lakh worth 0.0825 acre. In partnership, he owned Tk 3.40 lakh valued agricultural land in partnership, Tk 45.78 lakh worth of non-agriculture land, and Tk 20 lakh worth of building.

In 2018, he owned a house or apartment worth Tk 21.08 lakh along with a partnership in farmland worth Tk 3.40 lakh, non-farmland worth Tk 20 lakh, and a building worth Tk 20 lakh.

Now Nahid's owns farmland worth Tk 1.20 lakh, house worth Tk 5 lakh, and an apartment worth Tk 21.08 lakh.