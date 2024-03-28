Results of DU admission tests of all units published

The result of the Dhaka University (DU) Admission test of all units for the academic year 2023-2024 were published today.

Professor ASM Maksud Kamal, vice-chancellor of the university, revealed the result around 3:30pm at Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom.

There was a pass rate of 8.89 percent in A unit [Science] , 10.07 percent in B unit, 13.3 percent in C unit (Business), and 11.75 percent in Cha Unit (Fine Arts).

The results can be viewed on the university website -- admission.eis.du.ac.bd -- or via SMS.

For SMS notification of the result, candidates of B unit will have to type "DU ALS(roll number)" and send to 16321.

For A unit candidate they have to type "DU SCI(roll number)", C unit candidates will have to type "DU BUS(roll number)" and Cha unit candidate will have to type "DU FRT(roll number)".

The qualified students must fill up subject choice forms through the website between April 3 and April 25.