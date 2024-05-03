Pry schools to resume classes on Sunday

Secondary edn institutions to open tomorrow

Academic activities at all secondary-level educational institutions and primary schools that were closed due to the ongoing heatwave will resume on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Education ministry's Public Relations Officer MA Khair and a top official of the primary and mass education ministry yesterday confirmed The Daily Star of the development.

Khair, however, said secondary educational institutions in some districts may remain closed depending on weather conditions. "The names of the districts will be disclosed at a press release."

Mahbubur Rahman, PRO of the primary and mass education ministry, said, "We will announce our official decision on Saturday."

The government's move came as almost all secondary-level schools remained closed yesterday in line with High Court directive although the education ministry did not officially announce the closure.

Amid the sweltering heat, the HC on April 29 ordered closure of all primary and secondary schools and madrasas until yesterday.

Abdul Majid, Dhaka district education officer, yesterday told this correspondent that almost all secondary schools were closed.

Secondary schools in Bagerhat, Barishal, Gazipur, Jhenidah, Khulna, Mymensingh, Narayanganj, Narsingdi, and Rajshahi remained shut yesterday, said officials of the respective districts.

However, some secondary schools in Dinajpur were open yesterday.

Akhtara Parveen, head teacher of Dinajpur Zilla School, said schools were kept open as they did not get any directive from the ministry concerned.

Asked about the issue, a top education ministry official said the ministry wanted to lodge an appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court against the HC order of closure, but it could not do so for not having the copy of the order.

The ministry was not able to file the appeal Wednesday as it was a public holiday. Yesterday was a holiday for the court.

Schools and colleges were scheduled to reopen on April 21 after the Eid and Pahela Baishakh holidays. But the education ministry initially extended the closure until April 27 and reopened all schools and colleges on April 28 ignoring the concern of parents over the heatwave.

On Monday, the education ministry again announced closure of all schools and colleges in 27 districts for April 30.