Primary schools closed till May 2 amid heatwave

All primary schools in the country will be closed till May 2 (Thursday) amid the intense heatwave that has gripped the country.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued a notification in this regard today, Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, its senior information officer, told The Daily Star.

All government primary schools, schools under the Children Welfare Trust, and Learning Centers of the Informal Education Bureau will remain closed until Thursday, it read.

Meanwhile, all secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and vocational educational institutions of several districts will be closed tomorrow.