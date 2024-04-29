Education
Star Digital Report
Mon Apr 29, 2024 08:21 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 29, 2024 08:25 PM

Primary schools closed till May 2 amid heatwave

Government flip-flops on school reopening amid prolonged heatwave
Photo: Anisur Rahman

All primary schools in the country will be closed till May 2 (Thursday) amid the intense heatwave that has gripped the country.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued a notification in this regard today, Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, its senior information officer, told The Daily Star.

Educational institutions in multiple districts closed tomorrow

All government primary schools, schools under the Children Welfare Trust, and Learning Centers of the Informal Education Bureau will remain closed until Thursday, it read.

Meanwhile, all secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and vocational educational institutions of several districts will be closed tomorrow.

