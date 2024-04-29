Educational institutions in multiple districts closed tomorrow

All primary schools closed until Thursday

The government today decided to keep educational institutions of multiple districts including Dhaka closed tomorrow amid the prolonged heatwave scorching the country.

It also announced that all primary schools would be closed till Thursday.

All secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and vocational educational institutions of Khulna and Rajshahi divisions, the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Gazipur and Manikganj under Dhaka division, Kurigram and Dinajpur districts of Rangpur division, and Patuakhali district of Barishal division, will remain closed tomorrow, the notice said.

A notice was issued by the education ministry in regard this evening, signed by its Information and Public Relations Officer MA Khair.

In addition, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education in a notification said that all government primary schools, schools under the Children Welfare Trust, and Learning Centers of the Informal Education Bureau will remain closed until Thursday.

Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, senior information officer of the ministry confirmed the information.