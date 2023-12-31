Left student leaders, guardians 'assaulted by DSCC councillor'

Three left-wing student leaders and two guardians were allegedly assaulted today by a councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation and his men while they were demonstrating for the cancellation of the new education curriculum.

The incident happened at Anwara Begum Muslim Girls High School and College in Dhaka.

Later, they were confined for at least three hours in a classroom of the college following the councillor's order, reports our DU correspondent quoting the victims.

Mozammel Haque, organising secretary of DU Socialist Students Front unit, alleged that Councillor Sheikh Md Alamgir and his followers assaulted them.

Alamgir is also the president of the governing body of the institution.

The rest of the assaulted leaders of the organisation are Dhaka College unit President Nahian Rahat and its Finance Secretary Nahian Shabab. The two guardians are Salim and Tasneem Fatema.

Talking to The Daily Star, Abdur Rashid, principal of the institution, said, "We were busy with publishing the annual results at the time [of the assault]. The leaders and guardians entered the college without taking permission from the college authority.

"We are now concerned about the safety of the college," he added.

"The incident happened due to a misunderstanding between them," he added.

Sheikh Md Alamgir denied the allegations against him.

"I was invited to the college as a president of the governing body. A guardian and student leaders created chaos in the nearby programme when I was delivering a speech supporting the new education curriculum of the government. They might have been assaulted by other agitated guardians. But it did not happen in front of me."

Sub-Inspector of Bangshal Police Station Abu Saleh told The Daily Star, "Informed by college authorities, we rescued five student leaders and the guardians from a room of the college. However, they did not complain to me that they were assaulted by the councillor."

Meanwhile, Democratic Students' Alliance brought out a procession on the Dhaka University campus protesting the assault.