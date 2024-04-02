HSC exams to start June 30

This year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will start from June 30.

Students will sit for Bangla first paper on the first day, according to the schedule published today in a a press release signed by Controller of Examinations, Dhaka Education Board Prof Md Abul Bashar.

The exams are scheduled to begin at 10:00am and run until 1:00pm, it said, adding that on August 11, the written exam will conclude. The practical exam will then begin.