Education
Star Digital Report
Tue Apr 2, 2024 10:59 AM
Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 11:17 AM

Most Viewed

Education

HSC exams to start June 30

Star Digital Report
Tue Apr 2, 2024 10:59 AM Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 11:17 AM
HSC exam 2025 on revised syllabus
Representational photo

This year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will start from June 30.

Students will sit for Bangla first paper on the first day, according to the schedule published today in a a press release signed by Controller of Examinations, Dhaka Education Board Prof Md Abul Bashar.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The exams are scheduled to begin at 10:00am and run until 1:00pm, it said, adding that on August 11, the written exam will conclude. The practical exam will then begin.

Related topic:
HSC Routine 2024HSC exams 2024Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

HSC examinations 2018

BB orders watch on mobile money transfers

Steps taken to prevent question paper leak: Nahid

71.30pc HSC pass in Rajshahi Board

HSC Education board

Govt to refund part of HSC form fill up fees

Results of HSC, equivalent exams on July 23

|বাংলাদেশ

আগরতলায় সার্ভারে ত্রুটি, আখাউড়া দিয়ে যাত্রী পারাপার বন্ধ

‘কখন যাত্রী পারাপার স্বাভাবিক হবে—সে সম্পর্কে কিছু জানানো হয়নি।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

সাভারে তেলের লরি উল্টে ৫ গাড়িতে আগুন, মৃত ২ দগ্ধ ৮

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification