HSC results: Institutions with 0% pass rate rises to 65

Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 15, 2024 12:24 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 12:48 PM

In 65 educational institutions across the country, no students passed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations this year, according to the results published today.

The number was 42 last year.

On the other hand, the rise in institutions with a 100 percent pass rate has been jumped to 1,388 this year from 953 in 2023.

The total number of students who appeared for the HSC exams this year was 13,31,058. Of them, 10,35,309 passed the exams.

This year, the number of exam centres increased slightly from 2,657 in 2023 to 2,695 in 2024, and the total number of institutions rose by 10, from 9,187 in 2023 to 9,197 in 2024.

