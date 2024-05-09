10, 638 candidates pass 46th BCS preliminary test

A total of 10, 638 candidates passed the preliminary test of 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations.

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) published the result today. The results are available on BPSC's website.

The preliminary tests of the 46th BCS were held at different exam centres in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh from 10:00am to 12:00pm on April 26.

A total of 254,561 candidates took part in the test. They competed for a total of 3,140 posts, including 1,682 posts of assistant surgeon, 16 posts of assistant dental surgeon, and 520 posts in the education cadre.

There were some mistakes in the questionnaire of the 46th BCS. Every examinee will get full marks for those erroneous questions.

Click HERE to download the full result.