UN agencies should be on same page: Hasan

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today emphasised the importance of consistency across the UN system, especially when it comes to public statements on Bangladesh.

During the first meeting with UN Resident Coordinator Gwen Lewis after assuming office, he requested the UN to ensure that all its offices remained on the same page on various issues and to verify information before making public statements.

He told Lewis that UN Secretary General António Guterres congratulated prime minister on her winning the election and lauded her leadership, but statements of UN Human Rights Office are sometimes not consistent with that.

"I told her [Lewis] that the UN Human Rights Office get information from biased and wrong sources. She said she will look into the matter," he said.

Hasan Mahmud said the UN Human Rights Office statement that came after the elections did not include the incidents of the arson attacks that killed people.

Hasan Mahmud also noted the declining humanitarian support for the Rohingyas and requested the UN and the international community to keep the Rohingya issue at the top of the agenda.

Gwen Lewis acknowledged the security implications arising from the prolonged crisis.

She briefed Hasan Mahmud on collaborations between the UN and Bangladesh including LDC graduation, climate change, etc.