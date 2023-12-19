Indo-Bangla Ties: Domestic politics should not be a bar

Says Pankaj Saran

Indo-Bangladesh relations should not be held hostage to domestic politics, former Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Pankaj Saran said yesterday.

"If the relationship changes with the changes in government, then it is fragile. If the relationship survives even with the changes in the government, it is mature and sustainable," he said.

He was speaking at the Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Memorial Lecture-2023 on "Bangladesh-India: Role Model of Relation to Neighbouring Country" hosted by the daily Bhorer Kagoj at a city hotel. Its Editor Shyamal Dutta moderated the event.

Saran, also convener of Delhi-based think tank Centre for Research on Strategic and Security Issues, said there are short-term and long-term strategic aspects of relationship and that while dealing with short-term goals, they should not lose sight of the long-term strategic issues.

He said Indo-Bangla relation has significantly improved over the last decades as they settled many disputes, including the Tin Bigha Corridor, land and maritime issues, and signed the Ganges Water treaty. The cross-border crimes and insurgency were also largely addressed, and those were possible because of political will from both the sides.

Though the two countries have advanced in the areas of trade, economy and sub-regional integration, a number of issues require more focus. Those include poverty and unemployment, water resources management etc, he added.

Pankaj said the two countries need to find some innovative solutions to balance trade, which is quite imbalanced today. Also, a lot need to be done on climate change, blue economy, border management and illegal migration that need open discussion.

He said there should be always readiness to communicate each other directly whenever there are any issues, instead of going to any third party. There will always be some unfinished agenda but both should focus on what they have.

Tariq A Karim, former Bangladesh high commissioner to India, said not only Bangladesh and India, the entire Bay of Bengal countries need to come together to save coasts and the mangrove forest, which is critical from climate change perspectives.

In response to a question regarding the election, Pankaj said it is the people of Bangladesh and its institutions that will decide how the polls will be held, not anyone else.