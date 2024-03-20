Germany proposes to provide technical aid for Bangladesh’s aviation industry

Germany today proposed to act as "Modern Logistics Partner" of Bangladesh's aviation industry to accelerate the steps taken by the government to build "Smart Bangladesh".

The EU nation also wants to provide technical support in the development of Bangladesh aviation industry.

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Troester said this while meeting with Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan at the latter's office at the secretariat.

"We are working together in various sectors of Bangladesh in terms of economic, technical, and training aspects. We wish to provide technical support for the development of Bangladesh's growing aviation industry," Achim Troester said.

He also said Germany can also provide training to create skilled technical staff in Bangladesh's aviation sector.

"We are keen to act as the 'Modern Logistics Partner' of the Aviation Industry of Bangladesh," he also said.

The German envoy wanted to know about the prospect of Bangladesh's tourism industry and the activities undertaken by the government to attract domestic tourists as well as foreign tourists to tap that potentiality.

In reply, the minister said that the growth of Bangladesh's aviation industry has more than doubled in the last 15 years.

Faruk Khan said that the government is working sincerely to develop the tourism industry of Bangladesh.

"As a result of various measures taken by the government, the number of domestic tourists in the country has already exceeded two crores," he also said.

He said, in a bid to attract foreign tourists, the government is taking various initiatives including creating special tourist zones, simplifying the visa process and creating tourist circuits with neighboring countries.

"In addition, the tourism master plan has already been completed. The implementation of this master plan will begin this year. Hopefully, if these initiatives are implemented, the number of foreign tourists in Bangladesh will increase," the minister also said.

The minister said he is very glad to get the proposal from Germany. The concerned departments will work on the feasibility of the proposal.