Donald Lu lauds Bangladeshi Americans for 'excellent' ties between two countries

Donald Lu, the US assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, has highly appreciated the contributions of Bangladeshi Americans to building the foundations of bilateral relations between the two nations.

Ambassador Lu was addressing a reception hosted by the Bangladesh embassy in Washington DC on Tuesday evening on the occasion of the celebration of the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran delivered the welcome address at the function at Bangabandhu Auditorium of the Mission.

Donald Lu said there are a huge number of Bangladeshi Americans in the United States and it is their strength and tremendous hard work that builds the foundation of the excellent relations between the two countries.

"We are so proud of the work of the Bangladeshi Americans, what they do to support the relations between our two great nations," he said.

In this connection, Donald Lu referred to Bangladeshi-American entrepreneurs who have excelled in different fields with their unique and innovative ideas.

The US assistant secretary of state concluded his remarks by saying, "Happy Birthday Bangladesh and Joy Bangla".

At the programme, Ambassador Muhammad Imran extended heartfelt greetings to all Bangladeshi people living at home and abroad on the occasion of the great Independence and National Day.

He also paid deep homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and three million martyrs who sacrificed their life for the independence of the country.

Ambassador Imran said Bangladesh attaches high importance to its long-standing partnership with the United States. Ever since the establishment of the countries' relations, there prevailed excellent understanding and collaboration with the United States playing a positive role in Bangladesh's development journey.

He mentioned that Bangladesh also shares with the United States a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all. "We sincerely believe that two countries will be able to strengthen and advance the relationship further and explore new areas of cooperation," he said.

He said Bangladesh looks forward to the support and cooperation from all its friends to realise Bangabandhu's dream of transforming Bangladesh into "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal), a hunger-and poverty-free prosperous Bangladesh.

Later, the US assistant secretary of state and the Bangladesh ambassador jointly cut a cake in the presence of the guests.

Earlier, the reception began with the playing of the national anthems of Bangladesh and the United States. It was followed by a screening of a documentary on the Liberation War and development of Bangladesh.

Ambassador Rebecca Gonzales, director of Office of Foreign Missions of the US State Department, ambassadors and diplomats of different countries, senior state department officials, and representatives from the US government, USAID, USTR, NDI, IRI and other organisations were present at the function.

The event was also attended by Muhammad Ziauddin, ambassador-at-large of the prime minister of Bangladesh; former Bangladesh ambassador to the US Ahmed Kaikaus; Saddam Selim, a Bangladeshi American elected as state senator from Virginia; Siddiqur Rahman, the president of the US chapter of Bangladesh Awami League, and members of the Bangladeshi diaspora.

The day's programmes began in the morning with the ceremonial hoisting of the national flag by Ambassador Muhammad Imran on the Chancery premises. Officials and employees of the mission were present on the occasion.

Later, the ambassador placed a floral wreath at the bust of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the presence of the officials of the embassy.

The messages issued on the occasion by the president, prime minister, and the foreign minister were read out by Minister (Consular) Mohammad Habibur Rahman, Minister (Press) AZM Sajjad Hossain and Counsellor and Head of Chancery Shamima Yeasmin Smrite.

Later, a discussion session highlighting the significance of the Independence and National Day was held at the Bangabandhu Auditorium. Shamima Yeasmin and First Secretary (Passport and Visa Wing) Muhammad Abdul Hye Milton conducted the two parts of the programmes.