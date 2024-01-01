Yunus sued for not paying workers’ dues: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud today said Dr Yunus was sued as he didn't pay dues of workers.

The minister told this to reporters while replying to a query at his secretariat office after unveiling a book, "Shoronarthir Jobanbandi 1971" authored by Popy Debi Thapa, a researcher of Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB).

PIB Director General Zafar Wazed, among others, addressed the programme.

A labour court today convicted and sentenced Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and three others to six-month jail each in a case filed over violating labour law.

"Many Nobel laureates of the world were convicted of criminal and civil offences and many of them been jailed," Hasan said.

"With due respect to Dr Muhammad Yunus, I would like to say that he didn't pay the dues of the workers for long. Later, the labourers went to court. His organisation tried to manage two labour leaders by bribing them Tk 6 crore," he noted.

The minister said, "Many countries and individuals, even the friendly ones, talk about labour rights. They talk about giving the dues of garment workers. I hope they will talk about this issue also."

Hasan said BNP leaders have lost their sense. They thought that the election would not be held. But now they are realising that a festive mood is prevailing centring the forthcoming elections.

He said BNP's supporters are also joining the festivity.

BNP tried to foil the polls through arson attacks and killing people alive, but they have failed, he said.

Now, the information minister said, BNP leaders are writing to foreigners to stop the polls.