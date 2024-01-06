Survivors of Benapole Express fire recount horror

At least four people, including two children, were killed and several others were injured as Benapole Express was set on fire in the capital's Golapbagh around 9:00pm.

When this correspondent reached the spot, he saw firefighters working to douse the blaze. There were also law enforcers, journalists and passersby -- all trying to make a sense of the devastation.

There were also passengers, still reeling from shock.

One of them was Tania.

The 40-year-old from Kushtia's Poradah had to jump off the train with her two daughters as soon as it train caught fire.

"I first spotted the fire at the 'Cha' compartment, next to ours," she told this correspondent.

"Everyone kept on saying the fire started from a 'gas leak'. People were screaming and crying all around me. Someone pulled the chain and the train stopped. All I could think about was my two daughters. I knew i had to save them no matter what. So, we jumped off the train," Tania said.

Another passenger Atiar, 60, said the power car was next to the "Cha" compartment, where the fire might have originiated from.

"My two sons-in-law and I jumped off the 'Ja' compartment leaving behind our belongings," he said.

As this correspondent walked around the scene, he also saw Ashraful Haque trying to catch a breath.

The 50-year-old carpenter, his wife and two children were coming from Darshana of Chuadanga. They were at "Chha" compartment.

Ashraful was coming to the capital as he he wil travel to Dubai on January 9.

"Suddenly, I saw smoke in my compartment. As soon as the train stopped, I threw his three-year-old daughter towards a man standing outside the train. Then the rest of us jumped off.".

"My passport, Tk 50,000 and luggage were still inside the train. Those burnt in front of my eyes," said Ashraful. "We're lucky to be alive."

SM Joy, an assistant professor at Lalmatia Girls School and College, and his wife were returning from Kolkata. They were also in the "Chha" compartment.

"The train stopped as soon it left Sayedabad. We thought we've reached the station. Suddenly, we saw fire. We were scared. We left all our luggage and jumped off the train."

"It was supposed to be a fun-filled trip for us but it turned out to be something else," he said.

Shovon was looking for his sister Chandrima Choudhury. He showed her picture to everyone on his mobile phone.

He told The Daily Star, "My sister was returning from Rajbari to Dhaka.''

Since the accident, he has not been able to find any trace of her.