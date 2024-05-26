The Daily Star journo attacked in Savar

The Savar correspondent of The Daily Star was severely beaten this morning while covering a dispute among the owners of a ceramic factory in Savar.

Aklakur Rahman Akash was rushed to Enam Medical College and Hospital in Savar with injuries to the face, eyes, head and other parts of the body.

The incident occurred around 10:30 am in Bhagalpur. Akash went there after hearing reports of vandalism at Bengal Fine Ceramics Limited, said Noman Mahmud, a correspondent of The Business Standard, quoting Akash.

Noman said there has been a long-running ownership dispute at the company. Around 9:30am, a group armed with sticks entered the factory, vandalised it, and drove away the workers.

Akash went there after hearing the news. While taking photos, he was attacked and beaten by the group. They also took his mobile phone, Noman reported.

Colleagues from other media outlets arrived and rescued him. Akash was first taken to Savar Upazila Health Complex and later transferred to Enam Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

Prof. Motahar Hossain Bhuiyan, head of ophthalmology at Enam Medical College, said, "We have put him on 24-hour rest with his eyes bandaged. There is bleeding around his eyes and damage to part of his cornea. We will check tomorrow for any improvement. Tests will be done to determine if there are injuries to the back of his eyes."

Shah Zaman, officer-in-charge of Savar Police Station, told The Daily Star that he visited the hospital and that actions would be taken against the attackers upon receiving a complaint.