Swecchasebak League leader hacked to death in Tangail

A man was hacked to death during a clash between two groups over a trifling matter in Tangail's Nagarpur upazila today.

The deceased, Md Razib Alam, 35, was a vice-president of Bhadra Union unit of Swecchasebak League, reports our Tangail correspondent.

Quoting witnesses and locals, police said there had been a longstanding dispute between Alam Miah and Azahar Miah over the boundary of their dwelling houses' lands.

Today, there was an altercation between the two families as a wood-apple dropped from a tree on the disputed boundary and Azahar's family picked it up.

At one stage, both the families attacked each other with sharp weapons, leaving Alam's son Razib dead on the spot.

Seven more people from both sides were also injured in the clash.

The injured were taken to nearby Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex in Manikganj.

HM Jasim Uddin, officer-in-charge of Nagarpur Police Station, said being informed by locals, a police team went to the spot and detained six people from there.

The law enforcers also recovered a knife and a chopper from the spot, said the police official.

However, no case was filed in this regard till the filing of this report around 5:00pm.