Somoy TV’s broadcast to remain suspended

Broadcasting of Somoy TV, a private television channel, will remain suspended as the Supreme Court's chamber judge today did not stay the High Court order that on August 19 asked authorities concerned to stop its transmission for seven days.

Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, chamber judge of the Appellate Division, sent the petition, which sought a stay on the HC order, to its full bench for hearing on August 25.

The apex court chamber judge passed the order after hearing arguments from the counsels of both parties.

Suspension of the broadcasting of Somoy TV will continue till further order of the SC, lawyers concerned in the cases told The Daily Star.

Earlier, Ahmed Jobaer, a director of Somoy Media Limited, submitted the petition to the Appellate Division seeking a stay on the HC order.

Following a writ petition filed by Shampa Rahman, managing director of Somoy Media Ltd, the HC on August 19 ordered the Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited to stop broadcasting of Somoy TV for the next seven days.

The court also issued a rule asking the respondents to explain in seven days why they should not be directed to allow Somoy Media Limited and its managing director to broadcast and transmit news impartially and fairly through Somoy TV without any threat, and coercive method.

Secretary at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission and chairman of Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited and Ahmed Jobaer, director of Somoy Media Limited, holding its 17.75 percent share, have been made respondents to the rule.

The broadcast of the television channel was stopped at night the same day.

Lawyers AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Saqeb Mahbub appeared for Ahmed Jobaer while lawyer Ashsanul Karim argued for the writ petitioner during the hearing today.