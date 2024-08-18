Two Somoy TV journos attacked by ‘students’

Two journalists from Somoy TV were attacked and beaten yesterday afternoon, allegedly by a group of students demonstrating in Sylhet city.

The injured were reporter Avijeet Banik Apu and cameraman Naushad Ahmed Chowdhury.

According to Avijeet, students surrounded their motorcycle and started beating them with sticks as soon as they arrived at the city centre after the protest started there around 3:00pm.

The journalist went there to cover the demonstration organised by HSC examinees demanding that the rest of the exams be cancelled and they be given pass grades on all subjects.

The injured were able to escape with help from some of the protesters and later went to a hospital for necessary treatment.

Speaking on the matter, Sojol Chotri, president of the Electronic Media Journalists' Association in Sylhet, said, "The attack on journalists is a heinous crime, and we strongly condemn this incident. We demand prompt justice."